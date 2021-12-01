Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 13,413 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.82 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

