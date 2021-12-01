Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,538 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Magellan Health worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.