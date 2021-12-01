Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,535 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in News were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in News during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. News Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

