Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.19.

PLC stock opened at C$40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.87. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$27.15 and a 1 year high of C$42.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, Director Paul G. Smith purchased 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$27,171.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,577.90. Also, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57. Insiders bought a total of 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 over the last three months.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

