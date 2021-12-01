Parker Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.89. 2,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

