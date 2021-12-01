Parker Investment Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.40. 193,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $143.11 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

