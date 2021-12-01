PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy Sells 5,371 Shares

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) COO Ajay Roy sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $13,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ajay Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Ajay Roy sold 7,516 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $18,639.68.

PARTS iD stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PARTS iD in the third quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PARTS iD during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

