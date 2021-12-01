Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TSE PSI opened at C$10.52 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$874.10 million and a PE ratio of 42.59.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. Research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

