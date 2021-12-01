Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Buy”

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$10.52 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.10 million and a PE ratio of 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

