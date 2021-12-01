Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Buys $20,766.54 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,223 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,766.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Walter Rusnak acquired 777 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,154.61.

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

