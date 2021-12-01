Patrick W. Smith Sells 34,648 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 34,648 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $6,238,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -421.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.03.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

