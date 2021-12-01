Patrick W. Smith Sells 4,535 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $816,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -421.96 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

