Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 12,667 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

