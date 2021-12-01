Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

