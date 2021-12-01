Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

BA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.87. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

