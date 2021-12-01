Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 604 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $236.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.54 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.