Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at Barclays

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,149.40 ($15.02).

PNN opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,188.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,182.35. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

