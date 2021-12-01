PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $517,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

