Peony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,041.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $27.62 million and approximately $86,041.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 62,731,488 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

