Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEBO opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $871.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

