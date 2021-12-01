Peoples Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Peoples Financial has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PFBX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Peoples Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

