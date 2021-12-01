Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce sales of $139.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $460.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.