Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.92 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce sales of $139.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $460.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.35 million to $460.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $588.12 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $588.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

