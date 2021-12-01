Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $26.19. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.