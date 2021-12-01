Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $26.19. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

