PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

