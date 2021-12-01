PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PTR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 188,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,465. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

