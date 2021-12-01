Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

