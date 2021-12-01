PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ISD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 140,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $16.66.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.