PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ISD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 140,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

