Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.