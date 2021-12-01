Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.980-$6.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.84-5.89 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.30.

NYSE PM traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. 194,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,343. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

