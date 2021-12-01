Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PSXP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 8,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,400. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

