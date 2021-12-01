Pickle Finance Price Tops $10.04 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.04 or 0.00017594 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and $4.38 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,837,326 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,976 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

