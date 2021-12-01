Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,411.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.