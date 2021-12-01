Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PING. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

