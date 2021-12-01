Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Werner Enterprises worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 248,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

