Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,018 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $393.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

