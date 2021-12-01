Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,580 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $36,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,565.95 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

