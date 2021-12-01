Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $207.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $178.32 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $98.59 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.