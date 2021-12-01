Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

