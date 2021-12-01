Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,969,000 after acquiring an additional 459,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,136,000 after acquiring an additional 297,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

