Plair (PLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,042.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Plair has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $13,042.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00244207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00089205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

