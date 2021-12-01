PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.31. PLDT shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16.
PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
