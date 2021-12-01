PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $33.29

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $32.31. PLDT shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get PLDT alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.