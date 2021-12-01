POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

