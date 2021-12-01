POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target indicates a potential upside of 174.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Shares of PNT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,183. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.