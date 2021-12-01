PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits One Day Volume of $2,931.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $2,931.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00094696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,668.21 or 0.07974509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,845.40 or 1.00523046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021491 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

