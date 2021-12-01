Polkamon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,581.64 or 0.08073831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,031.92 or 1.00502483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021953 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

