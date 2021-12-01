Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,594 ($20.83).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,352.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,704.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

