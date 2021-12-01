POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $58.78

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $55.90. POSCO shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKX. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

