Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.31. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

About Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

