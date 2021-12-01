PRCY Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $3.41 million and $1.01 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00066762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.09 or 0.08236434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00095544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.72 or 1.00115551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021948 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,699,399 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRCY Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using US dollars.

