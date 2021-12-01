Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precipio alerts:

Shares of PRPO opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Precipio has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 124.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.